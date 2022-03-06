Foo Fighters announce two New Zealand shows for December

American rock band Foo Fighters are coming to New Zealand.

In a statement on Monday morning, the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced stadium tours for both New Zealand and Australia.

They're heading to Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington and Auckland in November and December this year.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs in Tempe, Arizona in February, 2022. (Source: Getty)

It will be Foo Fighters' first headline tour of both countries since 2018.

Pre-sale tickets for the New Zealand shows go on sale on Tuesday March 8 at Frontier Touring.

Then general tickets go on sale on Thursday March 10.

Monday's announcement comes after the tour was teased by frontman Dave Grohl on stage in Geelong last Friday night.

The band - Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee - will be performing hits from throughout their 26-year career, including The Pretender, Learn to Fly, Of You and Everlong.

For your calendar

HPF Park | Perth, WA

Wednesday 30 November

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 10 March (2pm local time)

Ticketmaster.com.au | T: 136 100

With special guests The Chats + Teenage Joans

AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 4 December

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 10 March (2pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | T: 132 849

With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 10 December

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 10 March (5pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | T: 132 849

With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Monday 12 December

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 10 March (4pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | T: 132 849

With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk

Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

Thursday 15 December

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 10 March (1pm local time)

Ticketek.co.nz | T: 0800 842 538

With special guests Amyl & The Sniffers + Dick Move

Western Springs | Auckland, NZ

Saturday 17 December

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 10 March (12pm local time)

Ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

With special guests Amyl & The Sniffers + Dick Move