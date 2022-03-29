80K in assets seized from Hawke's Bay Mongrel Mob member

The Napier High Court has ordered the forfeiture of over $80,000 in assets and cash from a senior Hawke’s Bay Mongrel Mob member.

Mongrel Mob (file photo). (Source: 1News)

Over the past two years, the Police Asset Recovery Unit says it has "restrained" over $6.6 million worth of property and cash from Mongrel Mob members in the Hawke’s Bay region, including assets from senior members of differing chapters.

The latest order issued by the Napier High Court on Tuesday comes after a long running investigation by police into the activities of Mongrel Mob Notorious member Tui Miller.

Police say two vehicles worth around $50,000 each and $10,000 cash were seized.

Cash seized from the Mongrel Mob by police. (Source: NZ Police)

"Miller was arrested in 2019 following a vehicle stop in Havelock North where the cash and around 50 grams of methamphetamine worth around $14,000 were located," police said in a statement.

"He was taken to Hastings Hospital after reporting he felt unwell which is when he escaped from custody.

"He was located and arrested in Auckland, and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for charges relating to the possession for supply of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis as well as driving while suspended and escaping custody."

According to police, both vehicles were purchased with money acquired from selling illegal drugs, one of which he registered in his wife’s name.

“This is another example of police successfully targeting organised crime through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,” Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald says.

“This will have a direct impact on financial gain, which is one of the primary underlying reasons that organised crime exists.”