17,148 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, 34 deaths in last 10 days

There are 17,148 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

Health workers hand out rapid antigen tests in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 842 people in hospital with the virus, including 26 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

This is a fall on Monday's hospitalisations of 861, with five more people in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 34 Covid-related deaths. They had occurred over the past 10 days, but had only recently been notified to the ministry.

The ministry explained delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of the virus, and Covid-19 being discovered after they have died.

Of the 34 people who have died, two each were from Northland and Hawke's Bay, 17 were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one each were from Bay of Plenty, the Lakes DHB area and Southern DHB area, five were from the Wellington region and three were from Canterbury.

One person was in their 30s, one person was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, nine were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and 11 were in their 90s.

Seventeen were male and 17 were female.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their whānau and friends at this sad time. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment," the ministry said.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths to 303.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is now 15.

On Monday, 12,882 community cases were announced.

