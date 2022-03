A six-week-old kiwi has been released into its new home at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in Waikato.

The kiwi, named Parakuihi, was live streamed hatching from its shell in Taupō on Breakfast last month.

On Friday it was released into the sanctuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Save the Kiwi NZ and the Crombie Lockwood Kiwi Burrow helped house Parakuihi for the past six weeks before he was released.