Prince William pledges to respect countries seeking independence

Prince William has voiced his support for nations that have cut ties with the British monarchy.

The Duke of Cambridge was speaking in the Bahamas, which will celebrate 50 years on independence from Britain in 2023, at the end of an eight-day tour of the Caribbean with his wife Kate.

“With Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future. Relationships evolve. Friendship endures,” he said.

His comments come as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica all consider whether to cut ties with the British monarchy. Barbados did so in November.

While several nations have declared independence from Britain, the Queen remains as head of state of 15 countries including New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

A poll last year found that a third of Kiwis are in favour of becoming a republic, while 47% said they wanted to keep ties with the monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess’s tour has highlighted the waning support there is for the British monarchy in the Bahamas.

There have been several protests over their visit, with demonstrators in Jamaica suggesting they had benefitted from the “blood, sweat and tears” of slaves.