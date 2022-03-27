Foo Fighters drummer had '10 substances' in body at time of death

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his body when he died, according to Colombian authorities.

An image of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins adorns a makeshift memorial outside the hotel where Hawkins was found dead, in northern Bogota.

In a statement on Twitter, the Colombian Attorney General's Office said preliminary results of a toxicological test indicated the presence of 10 different substances.

These included antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids, alongside THC which is a psychoactive component in cannabis.

Authorities said work was continuing to establish the exact circumstances around how the drummer died and that an exact cause of death hadn't yet been established.

There were initially no details about how Hawkins had potentially died and the band said in a statement that his death was a "tragic and untimely loss."

The Bogota municipal government issued a statement on Saturday that the city's emergency centre had received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel in northern Bogota.

Health workers tried to revive him, but were unable to do so.

The 50-year-old had been in Colombia as the Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. They had been scheduled to play a show in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday.

After Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl, Hawkins was probably the most prominent member of the group, appearing alongside Grohl in interviews and playing prominent roles in the band's videos.

Tributes had flowed in on social media following the death of the drummer as authorities continued their investigation of Hawkins' death.