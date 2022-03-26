Rock stars pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer

Tributes are flowing on social media following the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The Texas-born musician died while on tour in South America, aged 50.
"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said on its social media accounts.
"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."
Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello remembered Hawkins' "spirit and your unstoppable rock power".
"Rest In Peace my friend."
Former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy wrote on Twitter that he was in "absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins".
"I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family. #RIPTaylorHawkins."
Canadian rock band Nickelback said they were in "utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins".
"Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad."
The Smashing Pumpkins was also among those paying tribute to the late drummer.
"Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band," the band wrote.
"Rest In Peace Taylor Hawkins," Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill wrote. "Such a great person gone way too soon."
KISS' Gene Simmons said he was "shocked and saddened" to hear of Hawkins' death.
"Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, @foofighters, friends and fans. Sad."
Ozzy Osbourne remembered Hawkins as "truly a great person and an amazing musician".
"My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy."
Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after serving as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette.