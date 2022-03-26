White Ferns finish World Cup with win as Bates makes history

The White Ferns have ended their World Cup win on a positive note, recording a resounding 71-run win over Pakistan in Christchurch on Saturday.

Suzie Bates brought up 5000 ODI runs. (Source: Photosport)

After losing the toss and being put in at Hagley Oval, the White Ferns were led by a brilliant 126 from Suzie Bates.

In the course of her 135-ball stay, Bates became the fourth woman to score 5000 ODI runs.

New Zealand finished with 265/8 in their 50 overs, with Katey Martin chipping in with an unbeaten 30 from 26 balls.

The White Ferns bowlers then went to work, with Hannah Rowe taking five for 55 to bowl out Pakistan for 194.