Second death after Palmerston North crash

Source: 1News

A second person has died following a crash in Palmerston North on Saturday.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Roberts Line and Napier Road at 4pm on Saturday.

One person died at the scene while another died later in hospital as a result of their injuries.

There have now been a total of four deaths in three separate road accidents across the North Island on Saturday.

In Wellsford, emergency services were called to Run Road, Tapora, shortly before 1:30pm, after a van went down a bank.

The sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the Waikato, one person died and another is in serious condition following a crash between two vehicles on SH27 at Tatuanui.

Police are conducting separate examinations into the cause of the three accidents.

New ZealandAccidents

Popular Stories

1

One person wins $28 million in Lotto Powerball draw

2

Topp Twins reveal they both have breast cancer

3

Second death after Palmerston North crash

4

Biden on Russia's Putin - 'This man cannot remain in power'

5

Two injured as light aircraft crashes in Blenheim

Latest Stories

Diesel thieves hampering SH35 repair crews in Tairāwhiti - NZTA

Second death after Palmerston North crash

Biden on Russia's Putin - 'This man cannot remain in power'

White Ferns coach Bob Carter steps down after World Cup exit

Two injured as light aircraft crashes in Blenheim

Related Stories

Two injured as light aircraft crashes in Blenheim

Man dies after getting into trouble at Aramoana Beach

Three people die in crashes on North Island roads

Person dies following two-vehicle Waikato crash