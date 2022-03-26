Second death after Palmerston North crash

A second person has died following a crash in Palmerston North on Saturday.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Roberts Line and Napier Road at 4pm on Saturday.

One person died at the scene while another died later in hospital as a result of their injuries.

There have now been a total of four deaths in three separate road accidents across the North Island on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Wellsford, emergency services were called to Run Road, Tapora, shortly before 1:30pm, after a van went down a bank.

The sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the Waikato, one person died and another is in serious condition following a crash between two vehicles on SH27 at Tatuanui.

Police are conducting separate examinations into the cause of the three accidents.