Police are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from the West Coast since Friday morning.

Missing Hokitika man Dwayne. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Dwayne, no last name provided, was last seen at his home in Hokitika on the morning of Friday, March 25, police said.

The 41-year-old left in his 1995 Toyota Hilux Surf station wagon, registration ZE4469. The vehicle is dark green with silver lower panels.

Dwayne's 1995 Toyota Hilux Surf station wagon. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Anyone who has seen Dwayne or his vehicle since Friday morning has been urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 220325/3707.