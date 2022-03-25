Vehicle sought after 'suspicious' death of man found in car

Police are calling for public help to locate a vehicle of interest after a man was found dead in his vehicle in Raglan in January.

A vehicle of interest is being sought by police in relation to the death of Auckland man Jade Pui. (Source: New Zealand Police)

A homicide investigation was launched after Auckland man Jade Pui, 42, was found dead in his vehicle on Wainui Road on January 26 under "suspicious circumstances", Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said in a statement.

Patterson said a team of investigators have been carrying out enquiries and speaking to the public in order to piece together what occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the investigation team is particularly interested in the movements of a black Suzuki Swift which was seen travelling between Hamilton and Raglan between 4pm and 8pm on January 26.

Police are also looking to identify the vehicle's occupants as "we believe they may be able to assist our inquiry team".

READ MORE: Homicide investigation after man's body found in car at Raglan

ADVERTISEMENT

"The investigation into finding those responsible for Mr Pui’s death is ongoing, and police are following strong lines of inquiry," he said.

"We understand these incidents can be distressing, but please be reassured we will endeavour to hold those responsible to account."

Anyone with any information or sightings of the vehicle have been advised to contact police via 105, quoting file number 220126/6493, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.