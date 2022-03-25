South Island struggling as Covid cases continue to rise

While Covid restrictions are set to ease at midnight on Friday, much of the South Island is struggling with high case numbers and are yet to hit its peak of the Omicron outbreak.

Christchurch is resembling more of a ghost town than Garden City, with the inner-city streets void of shoppers.

"For a lot of businesses that I've talked to this is actually worse than the Level 4 lockdown," Christchurch Central City Business Association's Annabel Turley told 1News.

"The future is pretty grim."

Schools are also running lean, with 84 per cent of Canterbury classrooms affected by the virus, forcing staff shortages and a lack of relievers.

Thirteen-year-old Inara Schaap is one of many isolating at home with Covid.

"I was feeling a bit sick but it just felt like a cold and I was going to take the day off anyway," Inara told 1News.

"So I took a test and found out I was positive too."

Even Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has caught the virus, her office saying she was isolating at home and unable to attend meetings.

Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank said the South Island was lagging behind Auckland and other parts of the country, with cases in the south continuing to rise.

However, the end may be in sight, with case numbers in the south predicted to peak next week.