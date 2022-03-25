Man exposing himself, indecently assaulting women in Christchurch

Police are continuing to remind members of the public to be aware of their surroundings amid reports of a man exposing and, in some instances, indecently assaulting, women in Christchurch.

It comes after police received a "small number of reports", beginning in January, about a young man approaching women in the 'red zone' area and exposing himself or indecently assaulting them, police said.

Police say the incidents have typically occurred in the early morning between 6.30am and 8am.

The most recent incident occurred on Banks Avenue on Wednesday, March 23.

The man is believed to be aged between 16 and 24, of a medium height and build, and is described as having shoulder-length wavy brown hair that is parted in the middle.

He was last seen wearing black trackpants, a black polar fleece top and a facemask.

Anyone with information which could assist police in identifying the man has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210321/8979, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.