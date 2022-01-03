Man sought after indecently assaulting women in Christchurch

Information is being sought by police following reports of a young man exposing and, in some instances, indecently assaulting, women in Christchurch.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police say they have received a “small number of reports”, with the incidents taking place between 6.30am and 8am in Christchurch’s ‘red zone’ area, in the vicinity around River Road and Retreat Road.

The latest report was on New Year’s Day.

Police are urging members of the public to be aware of their surroundings when walking through the area.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220101/8979.