Warriors grant Euan Aitken release so he can stay in Australia

Warriors star Euan Aitken has been granted a release by the club for the final year of his deal so he can stay in Australia for family reasons.

Euan Aitken. (Source: Photosport)

With the Warriors due to return to Auckland full-time next season after spending the pandemic in Australia, Aitken said he needed to remain living across the Tasman.

The Warriors signed Aitken from the Dragons in 2021 as a centre, but he played in the second row in the club’s two losses this season.

Aitken said he was grateful to Warriors coach Nathan Brown for being so understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The club was really good about it when we approached them," Aitken told the Daily Telegraph.

"I really haven't got a clue where I may end up next year but my focus is playing some good footy in the next month or so and hopefully things sort themselves out quickly."