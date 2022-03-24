Moana Pasifika's Super challenge laid bare: 6 games in 3 weeks

The scale of Moana Pasifika’s challenge in catching up on their postponed Super Rugby Pacific games has been revealed with the newcomers facing the daunting task of playing six games in just over three weeks.

Moana Pasifika's players, including skipper Sekope Kepu, centre, face a tough challenge of playing six games in just over three weeks. (Source: Photosport)

Moana Pasifika, the competition newcomers alongside the Australia-based Fiji Drua, have had three matches postponed due to Covid within their camp or their opposition’s.

The five other New Zealand-based teams have also been affected, but not as badly. Moana Pasifika have played only two matches, losing both against the Crusaders and Chiefs. The intense schedule will put even more pressure on a relatively inexperienced squad.

New Zealand Rugby on Thursday announced the rescheduled games, with Moana Pasifika facing the Hurricanes at Mt Smart on Friday, the Blues at the same venue the following Tuesday March 29 and then their cross-town rivals again at Eden Park four days later on April 2.

They then play the Highlanders in Dunedin on April 8, the Hurricanes in Wellington on the 12th and Chiefs in Hamilton on the 16th.

The Blues play three matches in eight days starting with the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday,

NZ Rugby's general manager professional rugby and performance, Chris Lendrum, insisted player welfare was “front of mind”.

“We believe we’ve landed in a good place and all six New Zealand-based teams have remained committed to ensuring all matches are played,” Lendrum said.

“Although the teams have lost their scheduled bye rounds through rounds seven to nine, those rest periods have been compensated by the weeks off created by the postponements.

“Our clubs were united in wanting to play all of their matches, compete hard for competition points and ultimately playoff berths. They were also confident they could manage their squads through the balance of the competition to ensure players were in peak form for the finals.

“Moana Pasifika have, unfortunately, been most impacted with two Tuesday-Saturday match weeks, but to this point have also played the least rugby with just two matches and I know the club can’t wait to get some more regular game time in their inaugural season in DHL Super Rugby Pacific.”

Rescheduled Super Rugby Pacific matches:

Round 7

Sunday, 3 April: Hurricanes v Chiefs, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 3.35pm – Postponed from Round 5

Round 8

Friday, 8 April: Highlanders v Moana Pasifika, Forsyth Barr Stadium, 7.05pm – Postponed from Round 5

Saturday, 9 April: Hurricanes v Crusaders, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 4.35pm – Moved from Friday 8 April

Round 9

Tuesday, 12 April: Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 7.05pm – Postponed from Round 4

Friday, 15 April: Crusaders v Blues, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, 7.05pm – Postponed from Round 5

Saturday, 16 April: Chiefs v Moana Pasifika, FMG Stadium, Waikato, 4.35pm – Moved from Friday 15 April