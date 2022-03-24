Kiwi Olympian Janina Kuzma going where no skier has gone before

Janina Kuzma is no stranger to the extreme, but the New Zealander is embarking on a trip of a lifetime, skiing lines no one has ever done before.

The two-time Winter Olympian is among a group of skiers heading to Sweden on a 14 day expedition through the Sarek National Park, one of the oldest in Europe.

Kuzma will be mountaineering, tramping and skiing fresh lines and will be the first to do it. But take a guess of how much she has seen of this untouched lanscape?

"Zero!" said Kuzma.

"I've seen zero of this National Park, a part from what I've seen on FATMAP and Google Maps," she said.

Kuzma has been researching and studying the land for almost a year. The Sarek National Park features glaciers and more than 200 peaks.

"The most dangerous thing would be we're pulling pulleys, like bullet sleds," she said.

"This is the first project we'll do that we're actually pulling sleds behind our backs, it's going to be all human powered so that's super exciting, I'm really looking forward to it but i'm also super nervous.

The expedition is part of a film project. Since retiring from international skiing, Kuzma has become a film maker.

But trips have been on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now that the borders have finally opened Kuzma is wasting no time to get back doing what she loves.

"It builds the excitement that no one has actually skied these lines," she said.

"We've got this one big Kowa that we're going to ski that a lot of people have been looking at it. When going through magazines you can see it and we're going to be the first people to ski it."