Explained: The US Javelin missiles helping the Ukrainian resistance

As the David versus Goliath battle intensifies across Ukraine, a relatively small weapon is helping fight off the big invader.

The American-made Javelin anti-tank missile is a one-man portable weapon.

The missile and launch tube are just over a metre long and weigh just over 20kg.

There are three main components – the command launch unit – which put simply is a high-tech viewfinder which uses super zoom features, thermal and infrared imagery to scan areas for targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch tube houses the missile, while the actual projectile includes the warhead, guidance, and propulsion sections.

The missile has two motors. The first ejects it from the launcher, with this so-called soft launch meaning less risk of injury from back blast, and also allows it to be fired from inside buildings.

The main motor kicks in one the missile’s a safe distance, making it harder for the enemy to pin-point the operator with heat sensors.

The fire and forget nature of the system leaves the missile to automatically track and find the target.

It descends, point down, from a height of around 150 metres, hitting the tank from the top, where armour is generally thinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can also make direct hits from the side.

The range is around 2.5km, and it has become a sign of Ukrainian resistance against the Russian invaders.