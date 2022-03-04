Russia accused of using thermobaric weapons - what are they?

Source: 1News

There are concerns Russia's using thermobaric weapons - some of the most brutal weapons in existence - during its invasion of Ukraine.

Also known as vacuum bombs, the explosives come in various sizes, and can be fired from hand-help launchers or rocket launchers.

A typical bomb has two separate explosive charges.

Before hitting the ground, the first charge scatters the bomb's explosive material in a cloud of extremely flammable fine particulates.

The easily dispersed aerosol flows around objects and into structures like tunnels and bunkers.

Then, a second charge detonates the cloud, creating a massive fireball and supersonic shockwave.

Air is sucked into the explosion, creating a vacuum, generating a much more devastating and longer lasting blast than conventional explosives.

It can obliterate everything it its path, and vaporise human bodies.

Only nuclear bombs are considered worse.

Click here to follow 1News' live updates of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia used thermobaric weapons in the Chechnya conflict, while the US used them in the hunt for Osama bin Laden and in Vietnam.

