Concerns for well-being of man missing from Weymouth

Source: 1News

Police are appealing for sightings of a man missing from Weymouth since late last week.

Weymouth man Nick Paul.

Nick Paul was last seen leaving his Weymouth home to go for a walk around 2pm on Sunday, March 20, police said.

The 46-year-old was last seen walking along Waimai Ave, towards Weymouth Park.

Police are concerned for his well-being after their inquiries in the area failed to locate him.

"Nick usually stays around the Weymouth area, and also frequents the Clendon Park Shopping Centre, and we are appealing to the local community for any sightings of Nick since Sunday," police said.

Paul is described as being 183 centimetres tall with a large build and walks with a walking crutch due to a limp.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a colourful image of Bob Marley, seen in the photo provided by police.

Nick Paul in a hoodie featuring Bob Marley.

Anyone who sees Paul has been urged to call police on 111. Anyone with information about a possible sighting is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220322/1812.

New ZealandAuckland

