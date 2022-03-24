As Māori Covid rate increases, calls for more to join impact study

More Māori voices are needed in a study on the impacts of Covid-19 in Aotearoa, which researchers say will provide crucial information to improve support for whānau who may have the virus in the future.

Ngā kawekawe o mate korona - The Impacts of Covid-19 in Aotearoa study was launched in February this year by Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, funded by the Ministry of Health.

It comes as Māori currently have the highest rate of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

Hospitalisation rates amongst whānau are also on the rise.

This particular study is aimed at anyone aged 16 and over who had Covid-19 - or were a probable case - before December 1 2021.

There are 8700 people in that group who have all been invited to take part, 2656 of whom are Māori. The results of the study, once completed, aim to provide better support services for people with Covid-19 in the future.

Dr Lynne Russell (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rangitāne, Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou), co-lead on the project, is concerned that if the voices of whānau aren’t heard now, those support services won’t be correctly resourced to work for Māori.

Dr Lynne Russell co-lead on the study (Source: Supplied)

“There are a number of reasons why taking part in this research is important for Māori. Firstly, if you got Covid before December last year, this may be your only chance to tell your story - of how it affected you and impacted your whānau. And that story is one that your mokopuna will want to know in years to come.

“But also, right now Omicron is hitting the older generation and those of us with underlying health conditions especially hard. We want to make sure that our kaumātua and those who are more susceptible to being māuiui in our whānau have the best support possible if they get Covid too.”

The research is being done in two parts - surveys, and an interview afterwards - which is optional.

Almost 400 of the 8,700 have so far completed surveys, according to Dr Russell. Of that number and whose demographic details are known, just 47 are Māori.

Russell said there were likely many reasons for whānau either not wanting, or not being able to get involved.

“You need privilege to be able to do that, to take part in research. Lots of our whānau are just getting through the day let alone the fact that we have higher rates of infection in the first place.”

Dr Matire Harwood (Ngāpuhi) works on the frontline as a GP in South Auckland at Papakura Marae. She said she’s seen many whānau Maori suffering because of the virus.

She said she understood why Māori would be wary of taking part in a study like this, with many whānau just wanting to get on with their lives, but emphasised how important their voices are.

“It is important that we do contribute to this research because if we don't have Māori voices in there any informed decision making in the future will have a non-Maori lens.”

Russell said it was important to note that the research is being undertaken in a way that is careful and safe for Māori to participate.

“When they ring, they can speak to someone from the Māori team. If they want to tell their story they will talk to a Māori researcher. Māori researchers will be holding that data, Māori researchers are telling those stories.”

The experiences of people in Aotearoa with Long Covid will also be a big part of the research.

The study is funded by the Ministry of Health, with $1.2 million over 12 months given to Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.

Russell said there is also a need for more Pasifika whānau to take part and surveys are open until April.