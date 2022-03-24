All Whites demolish New Caledonia 7-1

The All Whites have demolished New Caledonia 7-1 in World Cup qualifying in Qatar.

NZ's Chris Wood (file picture). (Source: Getty)

It's a boost for New Zealand as they head into the semifinals of the tournament for Oceania countries.

Alex Greive opened the scoring for the Kiwis with some slick finishing before New Caledonia levelled the scores with an impressive header.

New Zealand answered back from the penalty shot and just before the break Grieve bagged a double.

Substitutes Andre De Jong, Bill Tuiloma and Chris Wood also added their names to the score sheet after his two goals against Fiji on Tuesday.

New Zealand are now set to play Tahiti in the semifinal.