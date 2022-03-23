Te Pāti Māori co-leaders accidentally go live on Instagram

Source: 1News

Te Pāti Māori’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi accidentally went live on Instagram, entertaining their followers with a hilariously impromptu kōrero.

The co-leaders thought they were doing an Instagram live practice run on Tuesday night.

Waititi’s son also let their followers in on his father's attire for the evening, before they figured out it was live. “My dad’s wearing his undies,” he called out.

“Is this a proper live or a practice?” Waititi asked. “Oh my gosh this is a real, you said you were going to have a practice live and we’ve got comments coming up which means we are live,” he said to Ngarewa-Packer.

Waititi was also unaware that his son’s comment had made it onto the live.

“I’m glad the whānau didn’t hear my son come in and say that,” he said.

“Nah, they did hear your boy say they were in your tarau,” Ngarewa-Packer replied.

Ngarewa-Packer then couldn’t work out how to turn the Instagram filters off.

“Why have you got things on you?,” Waititi asked. “I just saw something go flying past.”

“I don’t know, but I’ve got no wrinkles,” Ngarewa-Packer laughed.

The live came to an end with the two trying to figure out how to shut it down.

“How do you end this?,” Ngarewa-Packer asked.

Rawiri told her he didn’t know. “I can’t help you with that.”

