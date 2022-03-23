Principal who has been in education for 55 years rewarded for efforts

This week’s ASB Good as Gold winner is Shirley Maihi of Manurewa who has been teaching for 55 years.

Now 80 and long term principal of Finlayson Park School, she is still unmatched for the energy and passion that she brings to everything she does for her students and her school.

She is a pioneer of bilingual educational programmes, supporting teaching in the children’s first language, be it te reo, Samoan, to name but two.

She introduced free breakfasts and lunches to make sure students aren’t in class too hungry to learn. She is quite simply one of a kind – beloved by her staff, her students and her community.

ASB is gifting her $5000 to go towards equipment for the school and another $5000 for her and her family.

Watch as Seven Sharp surprises her with the award in the video above.

