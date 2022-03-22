Tairāwhiti: Flooding leaves huge mess at marae, kōhanga reo

Flooding overnight has caused a significant amount of mess, and some damage, to a marae and Kōhanga Reo in Tairāwhiti's Tokomaru Bay.

On Wednesday morning a state of emergency was declared in the region after rising river levels led to the evacuation of some residents on the East Coast.

Video filmed by Chad Chambers at Te Ariuru Marae and Te Aotawarirangi Kōhanga Reo shows debris and playground equipment strewn all over the place.

Chambers went live on Facebook on Wednesday morning, sharing the damage with marae whānau.

The video showed how flood water had pushed the marae’s large chiller across the property, and its water tank on its side.

A fence had also been broken, and flood water had reached the deck of the kōhanga.

Chambers said the urupā wasn’t as badly damaged as the last time flooding had hit the area.

He said there was going to be heaps of mahi to clean it all up.

“There’s going to be a lot of mamae after this,” Chambers said.

“Kia haumaru whānau.”

Tokomaru Bay's Mangahauini Bridge has also been badly damaged.

MetService said parts of northern Gisborne have recorded between 150-250mm of rain in the 12 hours up to 9:00am.