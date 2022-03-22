LIVE: State of emergency declared in Tairāwhiti due to flooding

The latest developments as the Tairāwhiti region is hit by flooding:

A washed out Tokomaru Bay bridge on State Highway 35. The gap is about six feet wide. (Source: NZ Police)

Summary:

- A state of emergency has been declared in Tairāwhiti after rising river levels led to the evacuation of some residents on the East Coast overnight.

- State Highway 35 north of Tolaga Bay has closed due to flooding.

- Tairāwhiti Civil Defence have evacuated half a dozen Mangatuna residents, who were taken to a welfare centre.

9.35am - Gisborne residents are being warned to expect a further 150 to 200mm of rain between 10am and 7am Thursday.

Peak rates of 30 to 55mm/h are expected.

Latest severe weather warnings and watches have been issued. Warning for Gisborne has been extended, and may be upgraded to a red warning during today. full details https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/Np0nwlkdKO — MetService (@MetService) March 22, 2022

9.10am - MetService is warning that Gisborne isn't out of the woods yet and could see further heavy rain this afternoon.

🌧🌧🌧



Parts of northern Gisborne have recorded between 150-250mm of rain in the 12 hours up to 9am.



The band of rain has moved into Bay of Plenty but is forecast to return eastwards this afternoon.



The current Gisborne warning is being extended. pic.twitter.com/o47d4jPixe — MetService (@MetService) March 22, 2022

9.05am - Tokomaru Bay residents have sent in footage of the Mangahauini Bridge, which has been badly damaged.

(Source: 1 News)

9.00am - SH35 between Gisborne and Potaka remains closed and motorists are being urged to delay their trips until slips and washouts can be cleared.

UPDATE 9AM

SH35 is still CLOSED between Gisborne and Potaka. This section of SH35 is likely to remain closed for some time today due to hazardous weather conditions. Please DELAY your journey and use SH2 as the detour route for emergency travel. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/79Npayp0dV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 22, 2022

8.30am - Minister for Emergency Management, Kiritapu Allan, told Breakfast that the state of emergency powers kicked in at 6.30am this morning. Allan says that if the Hikuwai breaches the region is in for "quite a signficant period" of recovery and is urging people in the area to stay home.

Debris on Beach Rd, Tokomaru Bay, north of Wereta St. (Source: NZ Police)

Earlier this morning - State Highway 35 north of Tolaga Bay has also closed due to flooding.

NZTA advises motorists consider SH2 as the detour route and allow extra time for travel. An update will be provided when the road status has changed.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it has responded to a slip in the area and a car submerged in water.

Police say a man trapped in his car after a power pole fell on it at Waipu Rd, Tokomaru Bay this morning has been rescued.

However, there are two power poles down on Waipu Road, Tokumaru Bay, and the road is impassable. The road will be closed south of Te Puia Springs.

Another person was rescued at 2:30am after they were trapped in their car which was fully submerged in water.

Police say they’ve received reports of multiple slips and road closures on the East Coast.

Uawa Civil Defence emergency manager Greg Shelton told 1News both the Hikuwai and Uawa rivers are up to 12 metres high, Uawa usually flows at just one metre high.

Allan says that if the Hikuwai breaches the region is in for "quite a signficant period of recovery."

Civil Defence is looking to deploy a helicopter at daylight. Shelton said “it’s going to be looking pretty ugly.”

Tolaga Bay resident Tui Soutar told 1News she was relieved she did shopping earlier in the week because the town's cut off.

"We don't know when we're going to be able to get into Gisborne to the supermarkets. But we've got our supermarkets here, so hopefully they can stay open."

She was up all night because of the conditions.