Reece Walsh plays down rumours he's looking to exit Warriors

Reece Walsh is playing down early season rumours he's already looking at a move away from the Warriors.

The exciting fullback is the subject of media reports he'll leave the Warriors to head back to Brisbane and re-join the Broncos.

"I’ve only just started playing footy again and to be honest I haven’t even thought about what’s going to happen next year or the year after," he said.

"Is pretty easy for my family to look past those sort of comments."

Walsh also revealed he had an "eye opening" chat with fullback great and now Queensland coach Billy Slater about how he can improve.

"I'm pretty fortunate to be in the position to have a conversation with someone like Billy," he said.

Whenever there's an opportunity to talk he'll give me a call, give me some tips on how I can get better. Every time I talk to him he says the right things, it inspires me to work hard, I've got huge amount of growth in my game."

"To be getting that advice off probably the best fullback we've ever seen, I'm pretty grateful for that."