Price of instant noodles expected to rise due to war

Manufacturers are warning the price of instant noodles could be about to increase, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Instant noodles (Source: istock.com)

According to The Observatory of Economic Complexity Russia and Ukraine are in the top five exporters of wheat, a key ingredient in the popular food.

As a result of uncertainty about the food staple’s production, the price per bushel has shot up.

Now, importers of ramen and other wheat noodle products are warning of price volatility.

Al Jazeera reports Indonesian retailers have anecdotally noted the product is becoming increasingly harder to find.

Meanwhile, in Australia instant noodle manufacturers say Covid had already increased the price of noodles by 15 to 20 percent.

Anthonius Auwyang, a spokesperson for Mayora (a popular noodle manufacturer) told the ABC that the war could push prices up further.

"[The war] will drive up the shipping cost to be more expensive and will indirectly increase the price of food ingredients," he said.

"The effect will be felt in the long run, but not really in the immediate future because Australia still supplies wheat to Indonesia."

In a statement to 1News, Maggi 2 Minute Noodles’ parent company Nestlé said pricing of their products can be affected by many factors.

It noted it has “already experienced a significant increase in the cost of the raw materials and transport of many ingredients in our products".

“So too has the cost of some of the packaging materials that we use.”

According to the World Instant Noodles Association (WINA), New Zealand consumes around 90 million servings of the food annually.

Countdown supermarkets said in a statement it wasn’t seeing an increase in the price of noodles currently.

Foodstuffs says that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine "has added another layer of complexity to food prices".