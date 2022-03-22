Man arrested after assault in Upper Hutt

Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old man in relation to a serious assault in Upper Hutt on Saturday night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A man remains in Wellington Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with a weapon on Fergusson Drive near Caltex Rimutaka at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

The accused is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court.

The investigation is continuing and Police continue to ask anyone who is yet to come forward with information to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Anyone who was at the Caltex Rimutaka Fergusson Drive area between 7.40pm and 8.40pm last Saturday is asked to contact police," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 and quoting file number 220320/3075.

You can also contact police anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.