Man arrested after assault in Upper Hutt

Source: 1News

Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old man in relation to a serious assault in Upper Hutt on Saturday night.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A man remains in Wellington Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with a weapon on Fergusson Drive near Caltex Rimutaka at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

The accused is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court.

The investigation is continuing and Police continue to ask anyone who is yet to come forward with information to do so.

"Anyone who was at the Caltex Rimutaka Fergusson Drive area between 7.40pm and 8.40pm last Saturday is asked to contact police," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 and quoting file number 220320/3075.

You can also contact police anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

Popular Stories

1

Kylie Jenner announces name change for her baby boy

2

Government confirms transport subsidies package

3

Fifth body found following North Cape boating tragedy

4

20,907 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, 15 deaths reported

5

Flood risk as heavy rain set to lash parts of North Island

Latest Stories

First Black woman nominated for US high court

Flood risk as heavy rain set to lash parts of North Island

Man arrested after assault in Upper Hutt

Reece Walsh plays down rumours he's looking to exit Warriors

Related Stories

Man charged after allegedly ramming police vehicle, confronting motorists

Woman charged after pedestrians hit by car at Auckland mall

Ex-ADHB worker charged with corruption over medical supplies

Police preparedness questioned as Parliament protest turned violent