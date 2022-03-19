Upper Hutt serious assault victims filmed before attack

A man is fighting for his life following a serious assault in Upper Hutt on Saturday night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Two men were walking along Fergusson Drive near Caltex Rimutaka at around 8:30pm when they were approached by another man and seriously assaulted with a weapon.

The incident took place roughly 40 minutes after police were called by the victims to say they were concerned about a woman who was following them, filming and taking pictures of them.

“We are working to establish whether these two incidents are linked,” Detective Senior Sergeant Todd says.

ADVERTISEMENT

One man suffered life-threatening injuries and has undergone emergency surgery. He remains in a critical condition.

The second man suffered moderate injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

Police are urging anyone who was at the Caltex Rimutaka Fergusson Drive area between 7:40pm and 8:40pm on Saturday night to contact them.

Motorists who were passing through this area who may have dash cam footage or private dwellings in the area with home CCTV footage are also urged to get in touch.

Information can be passed on by calling 105 and quoting file number 220320/3075.

You can also contact Police anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.