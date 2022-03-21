Up to 120mm of rain recorded in parts of Auckland

Emergency services received more than 400 flood-related callouts and 30 calls over downed trees across Auckland after heavy rain and thunderstorms battered the region on Monday.

"Some parts of the region received more than a month’s worth of rain in one day, with up to 120mm being recorded in some places," Auckland Emergency Management group controller Jennifer Rose told 1News in a statement.

Rose said the wild weather has led to "widespread flooding" in homes and businesses. Road networks and ferry services were also affected.

Meanwhile, Auckland Council teams across the region have been inundated with requests for help.

"Auckland Council teams are responding to around 30 critical requests for service relating to downed trees, and over 400 relating to flooding incidents on public land," she said.

Rose said Auckland Emergency Management have also received "a couple" of requests for assistance after people were displaced by the weather. They are "currently being managed by the relevant agencies" she said.

"While Auckland Emergency Management will stand down at 6pm, we will continue to actively monitor the situation and our Welfare team will still be on hand to offer assistance, if needed."