Up to 120mm of rain recorded in parts of Auckland

Source: 1News

Emergency services received more than 400 flood-related callouts and 30 calls over downed trees across Auckland after heavy rain and thunderstorms battered the region on Monday.

"Some parts of the region received more than a month’s worth of rain in one day, with up to 120mm being recorded in some places," Auckland Emergency Management group controller Jennifer Rose told 1News in a statement.

Rose said the wild weather has led to "widespread flooding" in homes and businesses. Road networks and ferry services were also affected.

Meanwhile, Auckland Council teams across the region have been inundated with requests for help.

"Auckland Council teams are responding to around 30 critical requests for service relating to downed trees, and over 400 relating to flooding incidents on public land," she said.

Rose said Auckland Emergency Management have also received "a couple" of requests for assistance after people were displaced by the weather. They are "currently being managed by the relevant agencies" she said.

"While Auckland Emergency Management will stand down at 6pm, we will continue to actively monitor the situation and our Welfare team will still be on hand to offer assistance, if needed."

New ZealandWeather NewsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Changes to Covid-19 rules to be announced on Wednesday

2

Person in their 20s among 9 who died with Covid-19

3

Mt Ruapehu alert level raised amid 'elevated volcanic unrest'

4

Previously healthy NSW 2-year-old dies from Covid

5

Inquest begins into Brisbane's Clarke family killings

Latest Stories

Up to 120mm of rain recorded in parts of Auckland

Previously healthy NSW 2-year-old dies from Covid

Too soon to relax public health measures - epidemiologist

F1's three-horse race: Five things to take away from Bahrain

Kerr claims historic high jump bronze at World Indoor Champs

Related Stories

Cars, supermarkets swamped as heavy rain slams Auckland

Pair charged over man's death in central Auckland

Video shows van engulfed in flames at Auckland petrol station

Woman arrested after incident involving car, pedestrians at Manukau Mall