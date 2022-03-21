Burnout more common as pandemic enters its third year

As the world enters its third year of the Covid-19 pandemic workplace burnout is becoming increasingly more common.

Research out of mental health platform Groov shows one in three workers in New Zealand consider quitting their job weekly, while 36 per cent think about quitting most days.

One in five say they don’t feel their employer supports their well being and only six per cent feel supported at work.

Dr Fiona Crichton and mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan told Breakfast Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of well being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirwan said the mental health of employees is crucial, “there’s no work-life balance right, so you’ve got to make sure you’re looking after the well being of your people at work if you want to retain great people and if you want them to be productive.”

Crichton told Breakfast: “I think we’re living with an old model of well being at work and thinking about how we retain people and so what’s happened is we’re stuck three years ago.

“What we now know is that people are thinking with their feet, they have choices and so workplaces have to start thinking about creating the environment which is conducive to people staying.

The pair said well being in the workplace is a host of different things and it’s important to create an environment where people feel valued.

“We went around New Zealand over the last four years and one of the things people often said to us was we don’t feel valued here and we don’t see workplace well being being modelled by leadership," Dr Crichton said.

She added: “If you want to keep your people, people need to feel like their work, the work that they’re contributing is actually valuable, that they’re seen in the workplace, that it’s safe to speak up and have a voice and the other thing is that their well being matters.”