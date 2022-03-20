Video shows van engulfed in flames at Auckland petrol station

By Lucy Anderson, 1News Digital Reporter
Source: 1News

Video footage has captured a van engulfed in flames at a BP petrol station in the Auckland suburb of Waterview.

Video shows a plume of dark smoke leaving the van, with the front of the vehicle on fire.

Niko Elsen, who shot a video, told 1News: "After a period of dramatic thunder and lightening in Waterview this morning, we heard several loud bangs that sounded more like an explosion than thunder, we looked out the window to see very dark smoke and flames coming from the petrol station.

"At first we were really worried that the whole petrol station was on fire but it turned out it was some kind of commercial van that had somehow caught fire.

"Within about five minutes the New Zealand fire service were on scene and had the fire under control in under a minute - impressive stuff on what must be a busy day for them!"

Another video sent to 1News is shot from inside a vehicle approaching the blaze.

The footage shows police at the scene as smoke continues to billow from the vehicle.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has been approached for comment.

It comes as Auckland was slammed by heavy rain, thunder and lightning overnight Monday and into the morning.

