Man shot by police rammed police vehicle, confronted motorists

Police say a man shot by police near Invercargill on Saturday had rammed a police car while fleeing and had confronted motorists on State Highway 1 near Dacre.

Police at scene of incident near Invercargill. (Source: 1News)

Superintendent Paul Basham, Southern District Commander, explained police had been called to an alleged family harm incident at a rural Invercargill address at about 9.15am.

However, the alleged offender and victim were not present.

When police arrived at the address at about 11.25am, however, they allege the man got in a vehicle and rammed a police car before fleeing.

The man was later stopped on SH1 near Dacre, where, in possession of a modified firearm, confronted motorists, police allege.

Basham said the man approached other vehicles, breaking the window of one and attempting to enter another.

The man, now wielding a knife, came toward police. He was then shot shortly before 12pm.

Basham said the man was given medical attention before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"No officers or members of the public were injured in the incident and police later confirmed that the woman involved is safe and well," Basham said.

Members of the public involved in the incident have been offered welfare support.

Basham said the officer who shot the man is being supported and additional support has been provided to their family and the other officers who attended.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified. Police have also begun an investigation into the incident.

State Highway 1 at Dacre reopened on Sunday after a scene examination was completed.

"At this early stage in the investigation police are not in a position to release further information."