Man in serious condition after being shot by police in Southland

Source: 1News

A man near Invercargill was shot by police on Saturday afternoon after officers were seeking him after an earlier call of concern for a woman.

Police, file.

Police, file. (Source: 1News)

Police found the suspect on State Highway 1 near Dacre, where he pulled a gun before being shot by the officers.

The suspect was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he is undergoing surgery.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

State Highway 1/Edendale-Woodlands Highway remains closed between Kerr Road and SH 98 while Police conduct a scene examination, police said.

New ZealandSouthlandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Aotearoa makes top 10 of world's happiest countries again

2

Person in their 40s among 10 people to die with Covid-19

3

Man in serious condition after being shot by police in Southland

4

Heavy rain warning in place for Northland, watches elsewhere

5

Over 150 volunteers join search for missing Tauranga doctor

Latest Stories

Russia must hold meaningful peace talks - Zelensky

Police name man whose death in Coromandel sparked homicide probe

Quick free kick gives All Whites win in opening World Cup qualifier

Aotearoa makes top 10 of world's happiest countries again

Man in serious condition after being shot by police in Southland

Related Stories

Police name man whose death in Coromandel sparked homicide probe

Abuse in care: Māori survivors faced 'significant racism, torture'

Charity training intellectually challenged people needs help buying land

Ex-All Black Zac Guildford gets home detention on fraud charges