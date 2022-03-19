Man in serious condition after being shot by police in Southland

A man near Invercargill was shot by police on Saturday afternoon after officers were seeking him after an earlier call of concern for a woman.

Police found the suspect on State Highway 1 near Dacre, where he pulled a gun before being shot by the officers.

The suspect was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he is undergoing surgery.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

State Highway 1/Edendale-Woodlands Highway remains closed between Kerr Road and SH 98 while Police conduct a scene examination, police said.