Good Sorts: Woman sorts goods and more for Waitara residents

For decades Karen Lowe has been helping residents in the Taranaki town of Waitara find what they need.

She first became involved with the local Salvation Army op-shop when she needed a pram and couldn’t afford one.

She then decided she wanted to help others in the same way and has now been working as the shop’s manager for nearly 19 years.

But it isn’t just a job for Karen and many of the locals aren’t just coming in to browse the goods.

“I haven’t got a mother now and I look up to her as one,” says Colleen, who visits the shop daily.

Karen knows her share of hardship – she’s had cancer twice in four years.

“It takes more than that to knock my socks off.”

It hasn’t stopped her going out of her way to help others. That includes taking James to meet his idol, the country music star Dennis Marsh.

Jim, another regular to the store, is another fan of Karen’s.

“She’s always there to help you if you need it. Got a good lady here.”

