Businesses fear staff shortages as travel resumes for Kiwis

After two years of Covid restrictions grounding many Kiwis, the opening of New Zealand’s borders means travel overseas is once again becoming an option.

That’s good news for those who had to put their plans to travel or move overseas on hold and it appears many are jumping at the chance to see the world again.

But employers in sectors that have already been hit hard by the pandemic are worried about it.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to get another crunch that will definitely be an exodus,” says Mike Egan from the Restaurant Association.

“We’ll have to cope. We can reduce hours, which has happened already, and reduce the days we’re open and reduce the seating.”

Liza Viz from Beyond Recruitment says it compounds the hiring issues that businesses are already facing.

“Finding that talent is a big thing for our clients and then retaining them is equally a big problem.”

ANZ has predicted that about 20,000 Kiwis will leave for Australia alone in the next year, with the country’s labour market tipped to heat up considerably.

“I think employers overseas know that Kiwis are hungry to travel,” says Liza Viz.

Some groups, including the Trucking Association, say they want the relaxed borders to be matched with relaxed immigration rules to help with hiring issues.

The Government has introduced a staggered approach to allowing migrants into New Zealand.

Mike Egan believes the current rules make New Zealand an “immigration fortress”.

“It just makes it impossible to just get something done in a timely manner,” he says.