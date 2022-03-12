Kiwis jump at the chance to travel as borders re-open

New Zealand may not be able to welcome international tourists into the country just yet, but it appears Kiwis are jumping at the chance to see the world again.

Travel agents say they’re seeing an increase in business since the Government's border announcement.

Dalwyn Sinclair from House of Travel in Upper Riccarton said it appeared people were really keen to get moving.

“I think there’s a real hunger to get out and experience other cultures, other destinations and actually have a break.”

But there was a warning that travel was not what it used to be pre-Covid.

“There’s a lot of planning and preparation involved around the pre departure testing and also the vaccine requirements and the health declaration and various immigration requirements,” Sinclair said.

And with so many variables, travel insurance experts advised checking what your policy covered.

Insurance Council Chief Executive Tim Grafton said if you couldn't afford travel insurance, then you couldn't afford to travel - particularly in this current climate.

“You can also buy a Covid extension now that’s particular to you and will cover you - say if you came down with Omicron and you couldn’t travel, if you’d already got cover when you bought your ticket you’d be covered for any losses you might incur,” Grafton said.

Plenty to consider as New Zealand begins reconnecting with the world.