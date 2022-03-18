Heavy rain warning in place for Northland, watches elsewhere

A period of heavy rain is on the way for northern and central parts of the North Island, and the top of the South Island from Sunday into Monday.

MetService says the most rainfall is expected in Northland, where an orange heavy rain warning is in place for 23 hours from 10am on Sunday, with 100 to 140mm of rain expected to fall.

It will fall mainly in the north and east. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h are also expected, with localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h likely with thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for Auckland including Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty west of Ōpōtiki, Taranaki about and north of the mountain, and Tasman west of Motueka.

⚠🟧 Heavy Rain Warning and Watches issued for parts of the North Island and the top of the South Island 🟧⚠



For Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula, periods of heavy rain with thunderstorms and localised downpours are possible.

Periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are on the cards for Bay of Plenty and Taranaki, while Tasman is in for periods of heavy rain.

Auckland's heavy rain watch is in place from 6am to 3pm on Monday, Coromandel Peninsula's from 10am to 8pm on Monday, Taranaki from 5am to 5pm on Monday, and Tasman's from 6am to midnight on Monday.

The heavy rain watch for Bay of Plenty is in place from 1pm on Monday through to 1am on Tuesday.