England bowler laughs about mates watching her atop Eden Park stand

An England cricketer has laughed about her teammates likely watching her do a live cross from a hair-raising location on 1News at 6pm.

Kate Cross said she wasn’t overly anxious with heights, which was a good thing, considering she joined reporter Guy Heveldt on top of the south stand at Eden Park.

“Not one of them put their hand up for this so they’re probably all watching this and laughing, so this is brilliant,” Cross said drily.

Prior to her appearance on the news, Cross was one of four cricketers - along with White Fern Amelia Kerr, Australia’s Darcie Brown, and Mithali Raj - to appear for a photo on top of the south stand with the Women’s World Cup trophy.

The quartet were promoting this weekend’s matches at the stadium, with India facing Australia on Saturday and the White Ferns playing England in a must-win clash on Sunday.