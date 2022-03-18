Charity training intellectually challenged people needs help buying land

Source: 1News

A charitable trust in Invercargill that trains and employs those with intellectual challenges is hoping for support to be able to buy land they grow food on.

The garden is the food basket of Invercargill's Koha Kai, the first-ever ASB Good as Gold recipient dating back six years.

But the organisation stands to lose the section in the next year as it’s on land owned by the Order of Dominican Sisters and the money's needed to cover the retirement and aged care costs of the 27 sisters remaining in Invercargill, Dunedin and Auckland.

"We have been here for five of the seven years that we have existed,” Janice Lee of the Koha Kai Charitable Trust said.

"The thought of losing it is devastating."

Lee has not given up hope that the money can be raised to buy the 2.5 hectares of land.

“My heart tells me that with the support of the community, this is every bit achievable. This is every bit achievable,” she said.

“This is Invercargill prices… We are talking an amount of $600,000 to secure it for the community.

“The very fact I am sitting in front of a camera, which I never dreamt I would be doing, is my hope that someone is listening and someone is responding to a call."

New ZealandSouthlandFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Two hospitalised after crash involving truck in Horowhenua crash

2

Covid rules won't be scrapped totally as Govt eyes easing restrictions

3

Ex-All Black Zac Guildford gets home detention on fraud charges

4

Firefighter dies after further shelling in Ukraine

5

14,128 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 5 deaths announced

Latest Stories

Charity training intellectually challenged people needs help buying land

Plan to clear polluted Rotorua stream gains traction

England bowler laughs about mates watching her atop Eden Park stand

Dentists appalled at Wellington Water's fluoride failures

Tributes flow for late Māori leader Sir Wira Gardiner

Related Stories

Full video: Jacinda Ardern talks about reducing Covid restrictions

Concerns Russia's invasion of Ukraine will affect NZ wheat supply

Man charged with murder after death of baby girl

'Perfect storm' - What's happening with coffee prices?