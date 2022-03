One person has died and two people have been seriously injured in a crash between an LPG truck and two cars on State Highway 1 in Horowhenua.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the collision between two cars and a LPG tanker, which occurred in Manakau around 5:15pm.

The road has now reopened after being blocked.

Investigations in to the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.