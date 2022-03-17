Over 30 whales reportedly beached in Golden Bay

Source: 1News

More than 30 whales have reportedly been beached in Golden Bay on Thursday evening.

The coastline of Farewell Spit, in Golden Bay.

The coastline of Farewell Spit, in Golden Bay. (Source: istock.com)

The Department of Conservation Tākaka operations manager Dave Winterburn told 1News they had received a report of a potential mass stranding at Farewell Spit around 6pm.

"It has been reported that potentially more than 30 whales, likely to be pilot whales, have stranded," he said.

Rangers have been sent to investigate but are not expected to arrive until later on Thursday evening due to its remote location.

"Until we have staff on site, we are not able to confirm any details."

Volunteer group Project Jonah said in a statement on their Facebook page that they are "speaking directly with the Department of Conservation, who have dispatched rangers to confirm the sighting".

"We will advise local medics directly as the situation unfolds and our response plan develops."

New ZealandAnimals

Popular Stories

1

Over 30 whales reportedly beached in Golden Bay

2

Covid-19 immunity level tests to be available at pharmacies

3

Dangerous man with distinctive facial tattoos evading police

4

Ex-Silver Ferns captain's mid-game rule breach leads to warning

5

19,566 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday; 10 deaths announced

Latest Stories

Push to try and get ahead of winter issues on Kiwi farms

White Ferns suffer agonising loss to South Africa in last over

Young All Whites on the rise to step up in World Cup qualifying

Over 30 whales reportedly beached in Golden Bay

Concerns Russia's invasion of Ukraine will affect NZ wheat supply

Related Stories

Drones helping researchers learn more about elusive manta ray

Kaimanawa horses in desperate need of homes as muster approaches

Christchurch builder's dog found safe and well in stolen ute

Pandemic pressures hit cat shelters amid kitten boom