Over 30 whales reportedly beached in Golden Bay

More than 30 whales have reportedly been beached in Golden Bay on Thursday evening.

The coastline of Farewell Spit, in Golden Bay. (Source: istock.com)

The Department of Conservation Tākaka operations manager Dave Winterburn told 1News they had received a report of a potential mass stranding at Farewell Spit around 6pm.

"It has been reported that potentially more than 30 whales, likely to be pilot whales, have stranded," he said.

Rangers have been sent to investigate but are not expected to arrive until later on Thursday evening due to its remote location.

"Until we have staff on site, we are not able to confirm any details."

Volunteer group Project Jonah said in a statement on their Facebook page that they are "speaking directly with the Department of Conservation, who have dispatched rangers to confirm the sighting".

"We will advise local medics directly as the situation unfolds and our response plan develops."