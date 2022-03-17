Oceania World Cup qualifiers hit by Covid on opening day

The Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar - where the All Whites are competing - has been hit by Covid chaos on the opening day.

The All Whites sing the national anthem before their friendly against The Gambia. (Source: Photosport)

The match between Vanuatu and Tahiti scheduled for Friday morning was abandoned after Vanuatu was unable to field a squad due to a number of Covid cases in their ranks.

The Oceania Football Confederation said in a statement Friday the majority of the squad had tested positive via RATs just before leaving for the stadium.

“Vanuatu would not have had enough players to field a team,” the organisation said.

“OFC is working with FIFA on the matter and will provide a further update in due course.”

FIFA regulations for World Cup qualifying state tournaments should "proceed as scheduled whenever possible" if a match is called off due to a lack of available players.

The All Whites open their campaign in Qatar on Saturday against Papua New Guinea with a young squad at the ready before taking on Fiji and New Caledonia next week.

The semi-finals then take place on Monday March 28 before the final three days later.

In Friday's other opening match, Solomon Islands beat the Cook Islands 2-0.