Young All Whites on the rise to step up in World Cup qualifying

From Wellington Phoenix teammates to international roommates about to get the All Whites’ World Cup qualifying campaign up and running in Qatar.

Ben Waine and Ben Old are still coming to terms with the upward trajectories of their respective careers.

“It's crazy how everything comes so fast,” Old told 1News.

“I went from being in the academy system for a long time and watching all of them play. Now I'm in the system, and everything seems to be coming very quick."

The youngsters were both part of the Tokyo Olympics team, but are now set for their first full international caps – at one of the most crucial junctures in the last few years for New Zealand Football.

"Obviously it’s our first time, we just want to soak up the experience as much as we can,” Waine said.

“Also, it’s a really good opportunity to get some game time and first caps for both of us so I think that's the ambition - to play as much as we can and help this team as much as we can."

Twenty-year-old Waine and 19-year-old Old are expected to feature at some point against Papua New Guinea this Saturday.

“I've got no doubt that both Oldie and Waino will step up to the mark,” coach Danny Hay said.

“They were part of the Olympic campaign, fitted in really well, both students of the game and both real talents as well."

It marks the start of the Oceania qualifiers, which the All Whites are expected to win.

That would set up a do-or-die inter-continental playoff against the fourth-placed CONCACAF side in June.

And even though the players are predictably not looking that far ahead, it’s hard to ignore the tell-tale signs of a pending World Cup there in November.

“Even on the ride to the hotel we drove past one or two of the stadiums, they look amazing,” Waine said.