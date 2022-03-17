LIVE: First tranche of NZ sanctions against Russia enacted

The latest developments from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

People settle in a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Summary

- Russia's advances in Ukraine are continuing to largely stall despite over 22 days of fighting so far, according to the UK's Defence Ministry.

- Despite that, some strategic cities like Mariupol, in Ukraine's south, are under heavy air bombardment. Authorities estimated up to 90% of the city has been destroyed.

- The search for survivors at a Mariupol theatre are continuing where up to 1000 people were sheltering including many children.

- In New Zealand, the first tranche of sanctions under the recently passed Russia Sanctions Act have now been enacted by the Government.

Live updates

9.02am: The UK's Defence Ministry said on Thursday night that Russia's advance in Ukraine had "largely stalled on all fronts".

A UK intelligence update on 17 March on the Ukrainian war. (Source: UK Ministry of Defence)

It said Russian forces had made "minimal advances" in recent days and that Ukraine continued to hold most major cities.

8.45am: First tranche of NZ sanctions, under new law, against Russia enacted

The Government has announced an additional 364 Russians have been added to New Zealand's travel ban list. It described it as a "significant widening" of the pre-existing travel ban.

Alongside that, 13 individuals and 19 entities have been added to the targeted sanctions list which was enabled by the passing of the Russia Sanctions Act last Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. (Source: Getty)

"This is just the start with more sanctions coming over the next few weeks," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

"This first tranche of sanctions designates an additional 364 political and military individuals to our travel ban list, and places sanctions on Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and the 12 members of his Security Council, one bank and 18 other entities.

"We expect to progressively announce more substantive sanctions as officials work through the appropriate process required under legislation.

"Officials are working around the clock to produce designations under our legal thresholds, and the Government intends to roll out regulations as swiftly as possible. This includes looking into Russian people with notable investments in New Zealand."

8.29am: Rescue workers are searching for survivors in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol.

8.15am: Kia ora and welcome to live coverage of the fighting in Ukraine from 1News.