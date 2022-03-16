New co-captain Metuarau jokes 'no beef' with mum coaching Pulse

After returning to the Central Pulse this year, Tiana Metuarau will now co-captain the team which saw her debut as a 16-year-old.

"I don't really approach it in a way where it's a meticulous task or something super overwhelming, I feel like it's been really fun and I feel very fortunate that I've got such a great team," said Metuarau.

It's a big responsibility for the 21-year-old, who along with Kelly Jury, have their work cut out for them.

After postponing the season's opening game because of Covid-19 cases, they'll be without coach Yvette McCausland-Durie for two games after she tested positive this morning.

"It's almost like the impossible has happened and things keep continuing to happen leading up to our games," said the Pulse co-captain.

It means Central Pulse High Performance director and Metuarau's mum, Waimarama Taumaunu will take charge of the team.

"I found out at 10 am this morning (Wednesday) that we didn't have a head coach and I was it for the first weekend but we just get on with it," said Taumaunu.

The team's new captain though is embracing the adversity and working more closely with her mother.

"Mum is stepping in I have to keep it professional, I told her we have no beef for the next seven days," said Metuarau.

"I think we're really luck that we have someone so knowledgeable and is able to guide us and fill the role really well, I just have to not talk back!"

In a season that's already thrown in a few surprises, expect the Pulse to rise to the challenge this weekend.