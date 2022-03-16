Man charged with murder after death of baby girl

Police say a 24-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a baby girl in Invercargill in January.

The man is due to appear in the the Nelson District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Aged five months, Hope Elizabeth McFall-Schultz was rushed to Southland Hospital in late January after sustaining injuries.

She was subsequently transferred to Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland where she died.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy thanked the baby’s family for their help during the investigation.

“I would like to thank the Invercargill community and Hope's family for their assistance and patience during this investigation.”

He said the family of the baby continued to request for privacy.

