Kiwi Paralympics heroes return to NZ with precious luggage

Our Winter Paralympics trio are back on home soil - and with more luggage than they left with.

With border restrictions dropped, the skiers arrived at Auckland Airport on Wednesday morning with a haul of medals and a surprise reception, rather than MIQ.

Adam Hall, who won two bronze medals in Beijing, told 1News the familiar faces added to a special campaign in which they hadn’t seen families for almost five months.

“Everything around the world seems to be falling to tatters but we came together in Beijing and did our job as a team,” Hall said.

“it’s just amazing to finally be home. We feel honoured and privileged to have represented our country.”

New Zealand finished with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Winter Paralympics to sit 15th out of 46 competing nations.