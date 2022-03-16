Kiwi basketball players keen to make noise at March Madness

Six Kiwi basketballers are hoping to make a name for themselves on the grandest stage when they take to the court in one of the biggest events on the US sporting calendar.

A generic view of the March Madness logo on a court. (Source: Getty)

Sam Waardenburg, Dan Fotu, Sam Mennenga, Quinn Clinton, Yuat Alok and James Moors will all be competing in March Madness, the US college championship where the best teams in the country face off in a single-elimination format.

It draws tens of millions of viewers from around the US and the world and puts the spotlight heavily on young up-and-coming prospects.

It's the kind of occasion that can overwhelm even the best of players, yet the Kiwis say they are ready to show the world what they can do.

Waardenburg, 23, has helped lead his University of Miami side back to the tournament for the first time since 2018.

The 208cm (6-foot 10) stretch forward has bounced back brilliantly after missing the entire 2021 season with a foot injury ruled him. He has taken on the role of the team's starting centre.

In January, he scored a career-high 21 points including five three-pointers to help Miami not only upset, but crush North Carolina, while he also played a hand in a nail-biting victory over Duke, one of the best teams in the country.

Miami finished the season 23-10, earning them a 10-seed in the March Madness tournament. They are set to face seven-seed University of Southern California on Friday (Saturday NZT), and Waardenburg believes his squad has what it takes to advance to the next round, pointing to the victories over Duke and North Carolina earlier in the season.

"We know we can beat anyone really when we’re playing well," Waardenburg told 1News.

"Our expectations are to go into this and win this thing."

While confident, Waardenburg does not have fond memories of March Madness.

The former Rangitoto College student was just a freshman when Miami were knocked out in the first round of the 2018 tournament thanks to a last-second buzzer-beater by underdogs Loyola Chicago.

The moment was made worse as Loyola guard Donte Ingram hit the shot over the outstretched arm of Waardenburg.

Loyola Chicago's Donte Ingram hits a buzzer beater over Miami's Sam Waardenburg to win the first round matchup at the 2018 NCAA Tournament. (Source: Getty)

It is a memory he draws upon as he prepares for this year's edition of the tournament.

"The thing I do look back on as the biggest shift between regular season and going into the tournament is huge step up in the amount of media you’re going to have to deal with," Waardenburg explained

"Around this time of year I like to shut my phone off, not only from media but also from friends asking for tickets. That’s something that’s a bit of a distraction at this point but for our freshmen the media is going to pick up to a whole new level.

"It’s exciting, nerve-wracking, it’s all these different emotions, it’s just an experience I'm grateful for and one of those once in a lifetime opportunities really. You’ve got to embrace it and you’ve got to love it."

Fellow Rangitoto College alumni Dan Fotu is also taking a leadership role for his Saint Mary's University squad, who are returning to the tournament for the first time since 2019.

Like Waardenburg, Fotu was just a bright-eyed freshman on that occasion and admitted to being a "bit starstruck" as Saint Mary's were eliminated in the first round.

But Fotu says his side is ready to make a name for itself this time around.

Saint Mary's have been on a tear this season, defeating the best team in the entire country, Gonzaga, to earn a five-seed at March Madness, the school's highest ever seeding.

"We’re just an all-round good team from number one to number 12. We know what our role is," Fotu told 1News.

"We’ve been top 10 in the country for defence probably all season now and we make other teams play to our pace and we like that, we’re strong there."

They certainly are. In the three meetings Saint Mary's had against Gonzaga this season, they limited star centre Chet Holmgren to just eight points per game. Holmgren is projected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

"Chet is a guy that can do it all. He’s seven foot, he can dribble, he can shoot it. I think he’s gonna go far, I think he’s a top-five pick for sure," Fotu said.

"We have good defenders so he didn’t really show it against us."

"We emphasise playing good D, we wear shirts that say gritty not pretty, that’s just our philosophy, we’re gritty and get down to business.

"I hope to at least get to the sweet 16, at least two games in."

Fotu is not the only Kiwi on the Saint Mary's roster, with guard Quinn Clinton hailing from Christchurch.

"It's so good to have a Kiwi as well as two Australians [on the team]," Fotu said.

"It really helps in a team full of Americans. It’s a sense of home, I can go to their apartments and chill and joke around."

Meanwhile, former Westlake Boys student Sam Mennenga will be making his NCAA Tournament debut after helping his Davidson squad qualify for the first time in four years.

The 206cm (6-foot 9) stretch four has been shooting the lights out from three-point range this season, hitting 44 per cent from beyond the arc.

It's the kind of rate former Davidson guard Stephen Curry would be proud of, and Mennenga said the now-NBA star had been very supportive of the team this year.

"He's been on a couple of Zooms with us and been communicating with us. He gave us some good advice, tips and keys," Mennenga said.

"It's pretty special to have him with us and around our programme."

Stephen Curry led Davidson to a historic run at the 2008 NCAA Tournament. (Source: Getty)

Mennenga was excited to take to the court in his tournament debut and said he was carrying a ton of confidence after some superb recent performances.

"Being able to compete at the national level, but almost really the global level as far as viewership and everything like that, it’s going to be a special experience and I’m excited for it and ready for it," Mennenga said.

Davidson face high-profile Michigan State University in the first round, a programme that has produced a host of NBA stars including Magic Johnson and Draymond Green.

But Mennenga said his team can surprise people.

"We were projected to finish sixth in the [A-10] conference, we finished first...the team carries a ton of confidence to surprise even more people."

Mennenga won't be the only former Westlake Boys student at the tournament, with Moors also making his tournament debut for Colorado State.

James Moors (right) playing for Colorado State. (Source: Getty)

It is the first time Colorado State have qualified for the tournament since 2013, although it may be short lived as they face heavily-favoured Michigan in the first round.

Moors has only played a bit-part role off the bench for Colorado State, but has made the most of his minutes, shooting an incredible 74.5 per cent from the field for the season.

Finally, another Rangitoto College alumni Yuat Alok will be making his first March Madness appearance after a long college career that has seen him bounce around the USA.

Yuat Alok (right) celebrates with his teammate after scoring against New Mexico. (Source: Getty)

Alok has suited up for six different teams in six years but has finally found a home in his senior year at New Mexico State University.

A tough first-round matchup in the University of Connecticut awaits, but anything can happen in a tournament full of uncertainty and surprise.

Schedule for Kiwis competing in March Madness (NZT):

James Moors - Colorado State v Michigan, Friday March 18, 5.15am

Yuat Alok - New Mexico State v UConn, Friday March 18, 11.50am

Dan Fotu - Saint Mary's v Indiana, Friday March 18, 12.20pm

Sam Waardenburg - Miami v USC, Saturday March 19, 8.10am

Sam Mennenga - Davidson v Michigan State, Saturday March 19, 2.40pm